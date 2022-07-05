Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn On The Joy And Fear Of Joining The Popular Netflix Show In Season 4

There are few shows currently on TV that have captured popular attention quite like "Stranger Things." With its blend of '80s homage and kids versus evil supernatural forces story, the Netflix series has been a pop culture force ever since it debuted in 2016. After a three-year hiatus, fans seemed more eager than ever to dive back into the tale of superpowered Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her tight-knit group of allies and friends for the fourth season.

One of the noteworthy additions to that group is Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn. Eddie is the leader of the Dungeons & Dragons-playing Hellfire Club who takes Hawkins High newcomers Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and especially Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) under his wing. Little does Eddie know that his association with the trio of freshmen will result in him becoming part of a much bigger battle than the latest D&D campaign he's conjured.

Eddie quickly turned into a fan-favorite character and catapulted Quinn to stardom. In a recent discussion with Looper and other outlets, Quinn described how grateful he was to be part of the popular series, but he also confessed to being a little nervous about joining the phenomenon that is "Stranger Things."