Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn On The Joy And Fear Of Joining The Popular Netflix Show In Season 4
There are few shows currently on TV that have captured popular attention quite like "Stranger Things." With its blend of '80s homage and kids versus evil supernatural forces story, the Netflix series has been a pop culture force ever since it debuted in 2016. After a three-year hiatus, fans seemed more eager than ever to dive back into the tale of superpowered Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her tight-knit group of allies and friends for the fourth season.
One of the noteworthy additions to that group is Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn. Eddie is the leader of the Dungeons & Dragons-playing Hellfire Club who takes Hawkins High newcomers Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and especially Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) under his wing. Little does Eddie know that his association with the trio of freshmen will result in him becoming part of a much bigger battle than the latest D&D campaign he's conjured.
Eddie quickly turned into a fan-favorite character and catapulted Quinn to stardom. In a recent discussion with Looper and other outlets, Quinn described how grateful he was to be part of the popular series, but he also confessed to being a little nervous about joining the phenomenon that is "Stranger Things."
Quinn feels gratitude for his Stranger Things experience
Joseph Quinn confessed that although he was nervous when he was cast in "Stranger Things," he's found the fans' positive response to Eddie "very gratifying." He added, "There's a lot of devotion towards this fellow from the fans and the characters that inhabit [the story]. I was a little daunted joining ["Stranger Things"] and worried that when you're a new cog in a machine, you don't want to be the thing that brings it to its knees and ruins everything. I was very relieved that people were so gracious and welcoming to Eddie. It's a lovely feeling."
Now that Eddie has become an important part of the show's ongoing mythology, Quinn has nothing but gratitude for his experience with the series. "I think it's very rare. Something comes out maybe once or twice in a generation that touches people's hearts in a way that this show does," Quinn observed. "It's multi-generational, and the themes within it seem to transcend so many cultures, which is phenomenal. To be a part of that happens once in an actor's career if you are unfathomably lucky, and I feel that. To have had such a brilliantly written and empathetically written character with such a strong beginning, middle, and end, it's a little bit of a lottery ticket ... I feel very lucky."
Every episode of "Stranger Things" Season 4 is now available on Netflix.