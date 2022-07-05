Thomas Jane Reveals His All-Time Favorite Role That's 'Very Special' To Him - Exclusive

If there's one thing you can say about Thomas Jane, it's that he has avoided being pigeonholed during the course of his career. Since his start in 1992's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the veteran actor has tackled everything from the smart shark popcorn flick "Deep Blue Sea" and Marvel anti-hero movie "The Punisher" to such critically acclaimed fare as "Boogie Nights" and the subversive HBO series "Hung."

Jane's most recent film, "Murder at Yellowstone City," sees him starring as a 19th-century preacher with a dark past who gets caught up in a small-town murder mystery in which he thinks the accused is innocent. Co-starring Gabriel Byrne, Richard Dreyfuss, and Isaiah Mustafa, the unassuming Western is now in theaters and available on demand and digital.

But of all his appearances in film and on TV, one project stands out above the rest to Jane, who revealed his all-time favorite role during an exclusive interview with Looper.