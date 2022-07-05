Mission: Impossible 8 Director Shares A Jaw-Dropping Image Of Tom Cruise For His Birthday

Over the years, legendary action star Tom Cruise has made it abundantly clear that he enjoys performing his own stunts, including the one "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One" stunt that almost took him out. A few of Cruise's more daring stunt performances include the time he clung to the side of a plane while it was taking off in "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" and scaling an immense skyscraper in "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol." Both stunts required an incredible amount of physical training and (like nearly all the stunts you see the actor perform) were filmed in live action without the assistance of digital effects (via Insider).

Indeed, Cruise's commitment to live-action stunt work is so intense that he actually piloted most of the aircraft you see in "Top Gun: Maverick" (via Film Inside) — with the exception of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, which the U.S. Navy forbade him from flying despite the actor's protests. Considering all the incredible stunts that Cruise has managed to pull off over the years, it should come as no surprise that he plans to continue his stunt work in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two," a feat made even more impressive for the fact that Cruise recently celebrated his 60th birthday.