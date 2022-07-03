Small Details You Missed In The Dark Final Trailer For Thor: Love And Thunder

Hey, did you know that "Thor: Love and Thunder," the fourth installment in the Norse God of Thunder's solo MCU adventures, is coming out soon?

It's important to remind everyone, apparently, because that's exactly what Marvel is doing. At the dawn of July, the studio dropped a final trailer, just in case anyone forgot that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is slated to do glorious battle with a former Batman (yes, that means Christian Bale) on July 8th. The blockbuster, which also stars Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, has released trailer after trailer over the past few months with the same level of consistency as an arthouse film desperately afraid of underexposure. That's okay, though, because it looks great, and no one minds seeing more of Portman's ripped biceps.

As always, the footage is packed with little details. Some of it harkens to older projects, some of it just hints at what's to come. All of it promises a good film. To ensure that everyone goes in with the most useful information possible, here's the Looper take on some of the "Thor" details that are easy to miss, but potentially important.