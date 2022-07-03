Ewan McGregor Had To Lie A Lot To Star Wars Fans

The biggest surprise to come out of the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is how much of a direct sequel it was to the once-maligned "Star Wars" prequel trilogy.

Sure, everyone knew that both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen were reprising their roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, but for prequel fans, the loving embrace of the series (and its many Easter eggs) is something they never thought would be a reality. Until recently, it seemed as though these films would simply be given up to history, left to be buried under the sands of Tatooine. Truthfully, though, the response to the George Lucas-directed trilogy seems to have gotten better over the years. And looking back, while the movies were divisive, it's also true that "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones," and "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" were all major box office successes for their time (per Box Office Mojo).

When it comes to "Obi-Wan Kenobi," like any "Star Wars" property, there was a certain level of secrecy that had to go into the development. This secrecy led to series star Ewan McGregor having to walk a tightrope in numerous interviews, and in retrospect, it's clear that the actor was outright lying to "Star Wars" fans for years, back when he couldn't divulge details about the project.