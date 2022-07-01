Sigourney Weaver's Avatar: The Way Of Water Character Isn't At All What We Expected

When 20th Century Studios released its first extended look at James Cameron's upcoming "Avatar: The Way of Water," interest in the project was so high that 148 million people watched the "Avatar" sequel's trailer on its first day of availability.

Although that trailer gave "Avatar" fans some key insight into how the franchise will continue after the first movie's release in 2009, among a number of other lingering questions, returning cast member Sigourney Weaver's involvement still remained unclear. In the first "Avatar," Weaver portrays a character named Grace Augustine. Complicating the fact that Weaver is in "The Way of Water" is the fact that Grace dies in that film. According to info leaked in advance of the "Avatar" sequel's release, Weaver will now portray an entirely new character, tracking with the fact that Grace is dead as of the start of "The Way of Water."

Now, courtesy of a story published by Empire magazine, details about the character Weaver will portray are public, and not at all what virtually anybody was expecting.