What Steve Carell Loves Most About The Despicable Me Franchise

Steve Carell means different things to different people. For most, he is infinitely and inextricably linked to his career-defining role as Michael Scott in "The Office." For others, he will always be the man who yelled "Kelly Clarkson" while getting his chest waxed in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." The actor's longest-running role to date, however, remains his voice performance as Gru in the "Despicable Me" franchise.

Carell has been voicing Gru since "Despicable Me" was released in 2010. He then reprised the role in the 2013 and 2017 sequels. On July 1, Carell will return to play the beak-nosed, rehabilitated supervillain in "Minions: The Rise of Gru." A 1970s-set sequel to "Minions," the animated feature will trace Gru's suburban upbringing and fixation on the Vicious 6, a supergroup of villains.

With its steady groove of visual gags and familiar story beats, the "Despicable Me" films have become one of the highest-grossing animated franchises in history (via IndieWire) — a feat that might not have been achieved without Carell's talents. Here's what the actor loves most about the "Despicable Me" franchise.