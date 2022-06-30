Elizabeth Olsen Confirms Our Fears About Her MCU Future

When we last saw Wanda in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," she had seemingly sacrificed herself to destroy the multiversal threat known as the Darkhold, which had corrupted her into causing reality-threatening damage in her quest to reunite with her lost children. But, this being the MCU, we don't know for sure whether she's really gone for good.

Elizabeth Olsen has been discussing her future MCU prospects in interviews since the release of "Multiverse of Madness," and unfortunately, they seem uncertain at best. When asked whether she has more MCU projects lined up by Jimmy Fallon during a June 29 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Olsen responded, "I hope so. They don't tell me anything about my fate." The actor followed that up by adding, emphatically, "I should come back."

With the MCU expanding to new characters, diverging storylines, and a whole host of fresh threats to the peace and prosperity of Earth-616, it is entirely possible that Wanda's run has come to an end. After all, Kevin Feige is already teasing fans about the forthcoming Phase Five of the MCU. That being said, while fans of the character are no doubt nervous to hear that Olsen apparently doesn't have any confirmed MCU outings on the horizon, that doesn't necessarily mean she's gone for good. The character could come back further down the road or Olsen could simply be keeping mum to avoid spoiling the surprise of a future appearance.

On Olsen's end, it sounds like she's not ready to put Wanda behind her. While speaking about her future in the MCU with Fallon, she said, "I would love to do more."