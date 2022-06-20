Kevin Feige Reveals When MCU Fans Will Find Out The Big Picture For Phase 5
The Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline is pretty wild, but right from the beginning, there's been a rough guide to events in the shape of the film series' famous phase system. Phase 1 of the MCU movies lays the groundwork. Phase 2 offers a round of sequels, while both expanding and shrinking the universe with "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Ant-Man." Phase 3 is the culmination point of the Infinity Saga, with plenty of new characters and a double punch of a team-up in the shape of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," and "Spider-Man: Far from Home" wrapping things up with a mighty cliffhanger that sets up the reality-bending sequel.
Though few MCU fans can deny that the three-phase Infinity Saga is a pretty wild ride, the ongoing Phase 4 just might be the single most ambitious one yet. Not only does it include more movies than any other phase yet, but the introduction of the various Disney+ MCU shows has brought more story hours in the mix than the previous phases combined. The overarching themes so far seem to be introductory. Phase 4 seems to be all about closing the book on various first-generation MCU heroes, while introducing their replacements, new characters, and the multiversal threats they all have to eventually deal with.
With this wild set-up game taking place on all fronts, fans can only speculate on what the next phase brings. Fortunately, they might not have to wait for too long, because MCU bigwig Kevin Feige has finally revealed when MCU fans will find out the big picture for Phase 5.
Kevin Feige is teasing major announcements within months
The time for details regarding the MCU's Phase 5 is drawing near. In an interview with Total Film, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed the future developments in the cinematic universe he presides over, and it appears that there will be some major announcements surprisingly soon. What's more, he's confident that the hodgepodge nature of Phase 4 will make a whole lot of sense before it reaches its conclusion.
"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," Feige said. "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."
These comments are no doubt catnip to MCU fans who love the hints and Easter eggs the movies and shows are so notoriously full of. Because there are still many potentially game-changing Phase 4 installments yet to premiere, Feige likely wouldn't give such comments if he didn't have several aces up his sleeve. While it seems reasonably clear that "Loki" and "Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania" villain Kang (Jonathan Majors) will feature in the proceedings in some way, fans will probably have to keep on speculating about the other MCU things to come ... at least for a few months, until Feige gives us the glimpse of the masterplan that he teased.