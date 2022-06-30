Hayden Christensen Worked With A Very Specific Specialist For Obi-Wan Kenobi

Spoiler warning: Major details from "Obi-Wan Kenobi" are revealed in this article.

Seventeen years after making the final transformation from the Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker into the Sith lord Darth Vader in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," Hayden Christensen made his triumphant return to the "Star Wars" universe opposite Ewan McGregor in the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The limited streaming event, of course, not only allowed Christensen to film flashback scenes — featuring Anakin as a Padawan learner, still training under his Jedi master Obi-Wan — but the actor also got the golden opportunity to suit up again as Vader, the iconic villain introduced to first audiences in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" in 1977.

Like his Vader predecessors, Christensen shared the role with two stunt actors. Dmitrious Bistrevsky, a 6'7" actor, stepped in for the star to bring an imposing presence for the full body shots of Vader, while Tom O'Connell performed the character's lightsaber fighting scenes. Christensen most prominently appeared as Vader in the scenes where the character's helmet was removed or damaged (in the final episode) — revealing the devastating scarring Anakin's body suffered after his confrontation with Obi-Wan on the volcano planet of Mustafar in "Revenge of the Sith."

As Christensen discovered during the "Obi-Wan" production, though, looking like Vader is one thing and acting like Vader is another. This led to a specific type of training for the actor.