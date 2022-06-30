The SNL Sketch That Made Kim Kardashian Fall For Pete Davidson

Obviously, the kiss with Pete Davidson — and everything that led up to it — was scripted. But at that moment, Kim Kardashian felt something authentic. "When we kissed in the scene, it was just a vibe and I was like, 'oh, s***, maybe I just need to try something different,'" she said on the second episode of her family's new reality show, "The Kardashians," as quoted by E! News.

She invited Davidson to her after-party and... the guy didn't show! Not to be deterred, Kardashian called a producer at "SNL" and asked for Davidson's personal digits — which she got, of course. Because she's a Kardashian. While she didn't necessarily want a relationship, she did have two things on her mind: "I was just thinking, like, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there,' I was just basically DTF."

Kardashian texted Davidson — a perfectly acceptable and empowering feminist move, not to be eclipsed by the fact that she later learned Davidson had attempted to pursue her first, months earlier. He'd asked Megan Fox for Kardashian's number. So, yeah, he was interested.

What began with scripted comedy, a vibe, and a physical attraction quickly accelerated into real-world action. On her show, Kardashian let fans know she was having the best sex of her life. With him. But it was more than that and as the relationship moved into the emotional realm, she let fans know that, too. This was love. "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I've ever met," she said. "Like, the best heart, he's really, really thoughtful and humble and just so genuine."