The Major MCU Character Saved From The Chopping Block In Doctor Strange 2

According to the filmmakers, discussions about killing off Earth 616's Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) took place during production of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — with his death reportedly being written into the script and featured at the very beginning of the movie.

"Michael had written an early scene with Chiwetel where we saw him in our universe, 616, where he was the Mordo that we knew from 'Doctor Strange 1,'" Sam Raimi recalls in the "Multiverse of Madness" commentary (per Insider). "Only he had been through many battles since that. He had a limp, and he was coming after the Scarlet Witch to take her power because he knew she was dark and terribly corrupted by the Darkhold."

According to Raimi, the writing team had Earth 616 Mordo going out in the grisliest way possible — that is, Wanda cut off his head. Later in the movie, there would've been a moment where she showed this decapitated head to Strange. The "Evil Dead" mastermind ultimately wanted to keep the scene in, but just couldn't do it because of time constraints. "It was really great writing, but it slowed the beginning down too much and we had to lose it," Raimi said.

Originally, two other major deaths were discussed for the "Doctor Strange" sequel — including one that actually got written in.