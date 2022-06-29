Cameron Diaz Just Made Every Fan's Day With A Major Announcement

Cameron Diaz appeared in some of the highest-grossing films of the 1990's and 2000's, making her big screen debut in 1994's "The Mask" alongside Jim Carrey, and starring in hits like "There's Something About Mary," "Charlie's Angels," the "Shrek" films and more. However, she hasn't had a starring role in a movie since 2014's "Annie."

Diaz stepped away from acting in 2014 and told Entertainment Weekly as much in 2018. In 2020, Diaz explained why she retired to Gwyneth Paltrow in a conversation for Goop, which was posted on YouTube. "I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life," she said. "I'd gone so hard for so long working, making films, and it's such a grind. And I didn't really make any space for my personal life. And then I decided to just stop making movies and really focus on my personal life and my personal relationships with my family, with my friends."

Now, after an eight year hiatus, Diaz is back.