Ms. Marvel Viewers Are Starting To Notice A Pattern In The MCU Disney+ Series

Television is formulaic. It can't be avoided. When something works, others follow it religiously. Whether talking about the classic path of stories or the typical breakdown of seasons, if you know what you are looking for, you may be able to predict what is coming, at least partly. Now that "Ms. Marvel" Episode 4 ("Seeing Red") has dropped on Disney+, some astute Marvel die-hards believe they have discovered a specific pattern to all Disney+ series.

After the most recent episode aired, fans took to Twitter to test out their theory with the other Marvel heads. @giselleb1234 tweeted, "One thing about Episode 4 of Marvel shows is that they're gonna end in cliffhangers." She then shared a collage of four pictures from different Marvel series in order to prove her point. @J4ys_5on took the theory to the next level with a further observation: "Holy s***, you're right; 4 is the cliffhanger, 5 is the flashback, and 6 is the resolution."

These observations would suggest that there is a very specific layout for each of the series and that fans could theoretically set their expectations by them. But does it hold up? So far, of the six live-action series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only "WandaVision" has exceeded an episode count beyond six. For this reason, we'll eliminate the MCU's first series from this formula, but let's take a look and see how much water this theory holds in the other five series.