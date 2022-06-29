The One Thing Tim McGraw Won't Miss About His 1883 Character
Tim McGraw may be better known for his country music superstardom than his acting, but that doesn't mean he hasn't got the chops. In fact, McGraw had impressive supporting roles in "Friday Night Lights" and "The Blind Side" before being tasked with leading the "Yellowstone" origin story "1883," which is available on Paramount+.
In "1883," McGraw plays James Dutton — the great-grandfather to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on "Yellowstone" — who helps lead a wagon train across the Wild West in search of a better life. It's a role that McGraw had to fully immerse himself in, from being on horseback on a daily basis to weathering the blistering heat and freezing cold.
But there was one thing in particular that McGraw could have lived without on the set of "1883." He revealed it during a recent roundtable interview that included Looper at the U.K. launch of Paramount+ — on which "Yellowstone" and "1883" are now available.
McGraw couldn't wait to shave off his bushy beard
"I won't miss the beard," Tim McGraw said matter-of-factly about his time spent on "1883," where his costume included typical grubby Western garb and a big, bushy beard. "That was the first thing I got rid of, the beard," he said. "It got pretty taxing to me toward the end, especially when it started getting longer and longer."
It's a similar sentiment to how his wife and "1883" co-star Faith Hill felt about having to grow out her armpit hair for the project, which she admitted "grossed" her out.
As for McGraw, he said, "The first thing I did [after filming ended] was shave [the beard off]. I wrapped at like four o'clock on a Saturday morning, and the very first thing I did was walk in the trailer to shave. I was ready to get rid of that."
