The One Thing Tim McGraw Won't Miss About His 1883 Character

Tim McGraw may be better known for his country music superstardom than his acting, but that doesn't mean he hasn't got the chops. In fact, McGraw had impressive supporting roles in "Friday Night Lights" and "The Blind Side" before being tasked with leading the "Yellowstone" origin story "1883," which is available on Paramount+.

In "1883," McGraw plays James Dutton — the great-grandfather to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on "Yellowstone" — who helps lead a wagon train across the Wild West in search of a better life. It's a role that McGraw had to fully immerse himself in, from being on horseback on a daily basis to weathering the blistering heat and freezing cold.

But there was one thing in particular that McGraw could have lived without on the set of "1883." He revealed it during a recent roundtable interview that included Looper at the U.K. launch of Paramount+ — on which "Yellowstone" and "1883" are now available.