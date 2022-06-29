James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli Provides A Timeline For The Next Film
The next "James Bond" movie is shrouded in mystery. Now that Daniel Craig has given up the keys to the Aston Martin, the franchise needs a new 007 to save the world from its most dangerous villains. In fact, the future of the long-running espionage saga is being kept so under wraps that even Rory Kinnear has been pondering his fate in the next James Bond movie. There's no telling what's going to happen, but Barbara Broccoli has provided an update as to when fans can expect the next installment of the saga to enter the production phase.
Broccoli is the go-to person when it comes to the "James Bond" franchise. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, she and her half-brother, Michael Wilson, have spearheaded the series for over three decades, and they have big plans in mind for the next movie. Sadly, fans of 007's globe-trotting adventures will have to wait a while for the next one to arrive, according to Broccoli.
The next James Bond movie won't begin filming for at least two years
Barbara Broccoli recently sat down with Deadline to discuss the future of the "James Bond" franchise. The producer remained tight-lipped about their plans for the next movie, though she did reveal that filming won't begin for "at least two years." That said, it's still too early in the process to be certain about anything, though Broccoli did explain why they're taking their time.
According to Broccoli, the franchise is set to undergo a transformation, and the powers-that-be are currently figuring out their new vision for the character. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond," she revealed.
As such, no actors are in the running to play the new 007 at the moment. Still, Henry Cavill seems open to playing Bond, so Broccoli and co. won't have any trouble finding talented performers when the time comes to cast the next iteration of the super spy.