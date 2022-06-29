James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli Provides A Timeline For The Next Film

Barbara Broccoli recently sat down with Deadline to discuss the future of the "James Bond" franchise. The producer remained tight-lipped about their plans for the next movie, though she did reveal that filming won't begin for "at least two years." That said, it's still too early in the process to be certain about anything, though Broccoli did explain why they're taking their time.

According to Broccoli, the franchise is set to undergo a transformation, and the powers-that-be are currently figuring out their new vision for the character. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond," she revealed.

As such, no actors are in the running to play the new 007 at the moment. Still, Henry Cavill seems open to playing Bond, so Broccoli and co. won't have any trouble finding talented performers when the time comes to cast the next iteration of the super spy.