Dakota Johnson's Pick For The Best 50 Shades Of Grey Scene Isn't What You'd Think

Dakota Johnson rose to prominence in 2015 when she starred in "Fifty Shades of Grey," the erotic romantic drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name by E. L. James. The film follows a college graduate, Anastasia Steele (Johnson), as she begins a relationship with a 27-year-old billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). Johnson returned for the two sequels, 2017's "Fifty Shades Darker" and 2018's "Fifty Shades Freed." Despite being successful on a financial scale — the first film, for example, made over $569.6 million worldwide per Box Office Mojo — the franchise wasn't exactly praised by critics or the general public. "Fifty Shades of Grey" has just a 25% Tomatometer score next to a 41% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critically lauded or not, the franchise undeniably opened up doors for Johnson, who has continued to have a prolific and successful career since. She has starred in films such as 2018's "Suspiria," 2018's "Bad Times at the El Royale" and 2021's "The Lost Daughter." She's starring in a new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel "Persuasion" produced by Netflix and MCU's "Madame Web," in which she will play the titular role.

Despite the distance that her career now has from the "Fifty Shades" trilogy, Johnson is still sometimes asked about the films in interviews. Recently, Johnson revealed her favorite scene in the first film, and it may not be what you'd expect.