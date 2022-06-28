Jeremy Renner's Contribution To The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Is A Weird One

If you've been watching Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy" on Netflix, you might have noticed an interesting musical choice in Episode 4, entitled "Kugelblitz." The episode features two moments soundtracked by a song that's become something of a needle drop standard: "House of the Rising Sun."

But the version of the song you hear at the end of the episode is not the same version as the one at the beginning, which is the ubiquitous 1964 recording by The Animals. And it's not even a cover by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, who co-created the original "Umbrella Academy" comic series. Polygon reports that the voice you hear is none other than Jeremy Renner's, whose music career might not be as well known as his acting one, but is clearly big enough to get his vocals featured on a hit Netflix series.

"The Umbrella Academy" showrunner Steve Blackman talked to Polygon about the song choice. "I needed a different version of it, and there's a thousand different versions of that song," Blackman said. "But Jeremy Renner's had a really interesting ending; the way he brought out the sort of final bit of the song really worked with what Viktor (Elliot Page) was doing."

Now that he's been featured on the soundtrack, maybe an actual appearance from Renner will be in the cards for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 4.