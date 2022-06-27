Steve-O Admits Early Jackass Had A Harmful Influence On Young Viewers

Over 20 years after its debut in 2000, "Jackass" is still leaving an impact on viewers and audience members who watch the crew's daring escapades. Started by Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville, and Jeff Tremaine, the MTV reality show gained popularity thanks to the nine main cast members who engaged in an extreme array of increasingly wild pranks and challenges. Despite its brief run that spanned less than a year from October 2000 to August 2001, "Jackass" would go on to spawn a successful media franchise. With eight films, several TV specials and spinoffs, games, web series, and more, the franchise remains a thriving force of rip-roaring comedy, with its feature films alone grossing over half a billion dollars all together (via The Numbers).

Even though similar shows and franchises have since come out that have added their own twist to the idea such as truTV's "Impractical Jokers" and MTV's "Ridiculousness," "Jackass" still manages to come out on top with some truly gut-wrenching feats of wild comedy. As much as a pop culture staple the series is now, it isn't too hard to imagine that getting it to this point was quite the uphill battle. After all, when your franchise is based around cruel pranks and outrageous antics, it's sure to ruffle some feathers. But while it's one thing to upset some sensitive TV viewers here and there, it becomes a whole other issue when some get a little too inspired for their own good.