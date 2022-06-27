Why Alice From Only Murders In The Building Looks So Familiar
Hulu released "Only Murders in the Building" in 2021 to critical acclaim. Critics gave it a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences agreed with the sentiment, giving it a 93% of their own. The comedy on the streaming service — starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — was praised by Ben Travers of Indie Wire, who wrote, "Every facet is built to make you want to burrow in deeper, stay longer, and return sooner."
Season 1 follows Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) as they delve deep into their obsession with true crime. After a death in their building, they create their own podcast to document their investigation. Throughout the 10 episodes of the first season, the comedic trio discovers that the death was a murder. As they celebrate finding the culprit, Savage and Putnam stumble upon Mora bent over a dead body covered in blood, leaving Season 1 off on a cliffhanger.
If the ending of Season 1 wasn't enough to confirm Season 2, the numbers were. In an interview with Vulture, Hulu Originals president Craig Erwich said that "Only Murders in the Building" hit numbers that no prior comedy series on Hulu had ever come close to. And when Season 2 came, there were new characters, mysteries, and laughs for audiences. One of the new characters is Alice, Mabel's strange and mysterious love interest. If you are racking your brain to figure out where you have seen her before, we have you covered. Here is why Alice from "Only Murders in the Building" looks so familiar.
Cara Delevingne played Princess Sorokina in Anna Karenina
Cara Delevingne got her start as a model at the age of 10 (per Business of Fashion). She made her runway debut for Burberry in 2011 and became one of the industry's most sought-after models. She would make her film debut a year later in Joe Wright's Keira Knightley-led "Anna Karenina."
The film also stars Jude Law and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as two rival lovers for the titular Anna Karenina (Knightley). Based on the 1877 novel of the same name by legendary Russian author Leo Tolstoy, the story follows Anna as she enters into a torrid affair with the young Count Alexei Kirillovich (Taylor-Johnson), bringing with it the ire of her older husband, Alexei Alexandrovich (Law). Delevingne made her acting debut as Princess Sorokina, the object of Anna's jealousy. She becomes convinced that Kirillovich was in love with her.
In an interview with Grazia Magazine, Delevingne spoke about what it was like to jump from modeling to acting. "Acting has always been my dream, even more than modeling." She continued, "I tried to channel my experience of modeling, but it's actually really different. When I was being filmed, I found myself posing, but it's not about that. I just had to really concentrate on the part and the character."
She was Mutha Chucka in Taylor Swift's Bad Blood
Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names on the planet. She breaks social media with every new release and pushes her career to new boundaries. Upon the release of her single, "Bad Blood," she was perhaps at the height of her career. The video grew and grew as more big-name stars were added to the cast, rivaling a blockbuster movie. Delevingne is on the list of big names who appeared.
The music video sees Swift betrayed at the beginning during a fight scene in an office building. Swift plays a character named Catastrophe, thrown out a window by Arsyn (Selena Gomez). The next scene sees Swift recovering from her injuries and assembling a team for her vengeance. Lena Dunham appears as Lucky Fiori, overseeing her recovery in a futuristic medical facility reminiscent of something out of "Star Wars." The next twenty seconds see Hailee Steinfeld, Serayah, Gigi Hadid, Ellie Goulding, and Martha Hunt as different operators in some kind of secret organization. The next crop of stars is led by Cara Delevingne as Mutha Chucka, expertly turning her purse strap into nunchucks. Finally, the cast rounds out with Zendaya, Karlie Kloss, Jessica Alba, Ellen Pompeo, and the GOAT, Cindy Crawford.
The next time viewers see Delevingne, she is expertly handling a shotgun and preparing for battle, squad against squad. After seeing her suit up for some action, we cannot help but think it helped her land the role that would launch her acting career into the big-budget action genre.
She was Enchantress in Suicide Squad
While the DC Extended Universe certainly hasn't equaled he same level of success that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has enjoyed for the last decade and a half, it has given us some iconic characters on the big screen for the first time. One of the most famous is Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who made her cinematic debut in David Ayer's much-maligned "Suicide Squad." The film follows a ragtag group of supervillains within the DC Universe as they are put together to save the world from a supernatural evil. And while the titular squad boasts Gotham City's finest criminal talents like Harley, Deadshot (Will Smith), and Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), the force they are up against is the Enchantress, a 6,000-year-old entity possessing Dr. June Moon, both halves of which are brought to life by Cara Delevingne.
In an interview with W Magazine, Delevingne talked about interviewing with David Ayer and auditioning for the part. "I met the director, David Ayer, at a hotel in London on a dark and stormy night. He didn't tell me anything about the movie. Instead, he showed me pictures of these amazing, enlightened, powerful, but very evil women. He spoke to me about addiction and mental illness, which are things I find very, very interesting." She continued by telling a story about a strange request Ayer made of her: "David asked me to go and try and find a forest and, if it was a full moon, get naked and walk through the woods with my feet in the mud, which I did."
While "Suicide Squad" itself didn't earn a good reception, Delevingne definitely nailed that precise aura onscreen. Unfortunately, she didn't return for "The Suicide Squad," the semi-sequel reboot by James Gunn.
She played Sergeant Laureline in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Speaking of maligned comic book properties, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" was another big-budget effort that fell flat. While the movie had a budget of nearly $200 million (the largest in French film history, according to Peter Sobczynski), it grossed roughly $180 million. It led the way to an $83 million loss for the EuropaCorp company (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter).
The film follows two warriors, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Delevingne), as they protect the planet of Alpha. The planet is home to species from a thousand different planets and comes under the threat of marauders. The two protagonists uncover a massive government conspiracy to cover up a deadly mistake. "Valerian" relied heavily on strong special effects and the love of the graphic novel, and it fell short, scoring a meager 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The special effects weren't what drew Delevingne to the role, however. She sat down with Vogue Magazine and talked about how the characters broke gender stereotypes in movies by making her the one to keep saving the male hero's skin. "He was actually the damsel in distress," she said. "I think it's really important that gender stereotypes are banished. That we aren't so singularly minded about what is male and what is female. All of us have masculine and feminine parts in us and I think it's really exciting to see how Valerian and Laureline work together and how their relationship grows".
She played Vignette Stonemoss in Carnival Row
Amazon Studios is surging forward with its original content. With the success of shows like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Boys," and "Reacher," they have solidified their place as one of the top content creators in the war for streaming superiority. One of their sleeper hits came back in 2019 in the form of "Carnival Row."
The underrated fantasy series sees a Victorian city on the brink of a clash between its human citizens and mythological creatures fleeing war. Called fae-folk, their immigration has been nothing but strife as they finally make it to the Burgue only to fall victim to a ruthless serial killer. Cara Delevingne plays Vignette Stonemoss, a fae who is the sole survivor of a shipwreck of refugees. She discovers her former lover, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), whom she believed dead, is now a police constable investigating the murders.
Delevingne sat down with Collider and spoke about what drew her to the role. "I was intrigued by Vignette because she's so mysterious, and the fire within her was just scorching, but I didn't know why she had that fire. So, the intrigue was huge, but also, the premise of the show was so incredible. I knew of it because of the script being on the Black List and Guillermo del Toro having been involved, which he's my hero, so someone like that wanting to be involved, even just at one point, how could I say no?"