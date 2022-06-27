Why Alice From Only Murders In The Building Looks So Familiar

Hulu released "Only Murders in the Building" in 2021 to critical acclaim. Critics gave it a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences agreed with the sentiment, giving it a 93% of their own. The comedy on the streaming service — starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — was praised by Ben Travers of Indie Wire, who wrote, "Every facet is built to make you want to burrow in deeper, stay longer, and return sooner."

Season 1 follows Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) as they delve deep into their obsession with true crime. After a death in their building, they create their own podcast to document their investigation. Throughout the 10 episodes of the first season, the comedic trio discovers that the death was a murder. As they celebrate finding the culprit, Savage and Putnam stumble upon Mora bent over a dead body covered in blood, leaving Season 1 off on a cliffhanger.

If the ending of Season 1 wasn't enough to confirm Season 2, the numbers were. In an interview with Vulture, Hulu Originals president Craig Erwich said that "Only Murders in the Building" hit numbers that no prior comedy series on Hulu had ever come close to. And when Season 2 came, there were new characters, mysteries, and laughs for audiences. One of the new characters is Alice, Mabel's strange and mysterious love interest. If you are racking your brain to figure out where you have seen her before, we have you covered. Here is why Alice from "Only Murders in the Building" looks so familiar.