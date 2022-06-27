The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Adds A Wes Anderson Favorite

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" takes fans of the dystopian franchise to a time before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and her world-shaking uprising against the system and its deadly status quo. The prequel follows the events that transpired during the 10th Hunger Games, which will feature a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) taking his first steps toward becoming the dictatorial president of Panem that fans will remember from the original "Hunger Games" series.

Snow is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), whose poor prospects and impoverished district have Coriolanus convinced he's been deliberately thrown a bum steer. But Lucy soon becomes known for both her defiance and her snake-charming ways, and Snow sets about manipulating and promoting Lucy toward success. That devotion pays off; his work and hers will change the fates of their districts and their lives.

The film has recently announced a plethora of new cast members, including Zegler and Blyth, and one new face — familiar to any Wes Anderson fan — has also joined their ranks.