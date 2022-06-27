The Final Episodes Of Better Call Saul Will Feature A Comedy Legend

The titular character of "Better Call Saul," played by Bob Odenkirk, tends to survive thanks to a combination of his quick thinking, wit, as well as a diverse collection of tenuous friends ... and often more dubious clients. Joining Odenkirk has been an impressive repertoire of famous actors and comedians such as Michael McKean, Mark Margolis, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Rhea Seehorn, to just name a few. Characters are always the focus, and up until the end, "Better Call Saul" has enjoyed deepening the relationships between the show's stars, having cameos from former "Breaking Bad" characters, as well as introducing new fan-favorites.

The sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" is currently underway and events are shaping up that will lead to the bombastic story of "Breaking Bad." Peter Gould, one of the co-creators of "Better Call Saul," spoke about what fans can expect from the final season of the show, telling USA Today, "There are a couple of turns this season. Some of them are shattering, just shatteringly upsetting moments that I can't wait for people to see." He continued, "And that I think are going to be very emotional for people. And then there are a couple places where the show takes a turn I don't think anyone's done before."

One unexpected twist? One of the most exceptionally important comedians in TV history will joining the last few episodes of Season 6.