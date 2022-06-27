1883's Tim McGraw Reveals His Favorite Behind-The-Scenes Moment With Faith Hill

As James and Margaret Dutton, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took "1883" viewers on a chaotic wagon train ride through the Wild West as they battled bandits, hostile forces, and unpredictable environments in search of a better life in the late 1800s.

"To play husband and wife on screen with such a phenomenal script ... that was so dramatic and had so much character and depth to it was pretty spectacular," said McGraw. "To watch the work that she did every single day and to be in scenes with her where she constantly surprised me and upped my game ... She made me better at everything I did."

But McGraw's favorite part of sharing the screen with Hill came after they had stepped off the set. "When you're working with your spouse and you get to do scenes together every day as husband and wife, and then you get to go home and lay in bed together, especially when you've had such a great day of shooting ... [there's a] euphoria that comes from having that sort of special moment," he said. "To be able to lay in bed and talk about it with each other [is] something special that rarely happens, and I think that those were probably some of the most beautiful times that we had during the entire season — being at home at night, laying in bed and discussing what we did during the day."

