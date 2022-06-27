1883's Tim McGraw Reveals His Favorite Behind-The-Scenes Moment With Faith Hill
Working together is nothing new for high-profile husband-and-wife duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Both have been country music superstars for decades, and the two have recorded music and toured together extensively. But acting side by side on "1883" was a whole new ballgame.
While McGraw has a few impressive acting credits under his belt, including roles in "Friday Night Lights" and "The Blind Side," Hill is relatively new to the medium, having previously appeared in 2004's "The Stepford Wives" remake. Yet the pair, who have been married for 26 years, seamlessly brought to life James and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandparents of Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" character John Dutton.
It was a personal and professional experience McGraw called "incredible" during a recent roundtable interview that included Looper, where he was on hand to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ in the United Kingdom — on which "Yellowstone" and "1883" are now available. He also revealed his favorite behind-the-scenes moment that he shared with Hill while filming "1883."
McGraw cherishes lying in bed with Hill discussing his day
As James and Margaret Dutton, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took "1883" viewers on a chaotic wagon train ride through the Wild West as they battled bandits, hostile forces, and unpredictable environments in search of a better life in the late 1800s.
"To play husband and wife on screen with such a phenomenal script ... that was so dramatic and had so much character and depth to it was pretty spectacular," said McGraw. "To watch the work that she did every single day and to be in scenes with her where she constantly surprised me and upped my game ... She made me better at everything I did."
But McGraw's favorite part of sharing the screen with Hill came after they had stepped off the set. "When you're working with your spouse and you get to do scenes together every day as husband and wife, and then you get to go home and lay in bed together, especially when you've had such a great day of shooting ... [there's a] euphoria that comes from having that sort of special moment," he said. "To be able to lay in bed and talk about it with each other [is] something special that rarely happens, and I think that those were probably some of the most beautiful times that we had during the entire season — being at home at night, laying in bed and discussing what we did during the day."
