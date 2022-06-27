The Terrifying Thor: Love And Thunder Scene You Might Never Get To See

While it might be impossible for any remaining Phase Four Marvel movie to stir the same kind of hype as what came before, simply on the merit that there's no decade of thematic tension built into the cumulative narrative (see: three Spider-Men all coming together) it does seem like "Thor: Love and Thunder" is rousing quite a bit of attention. Unlike the last sequel for a long-established Marvel hero, which garnered viewership with the promise of packing in the cameos, the pull for "Thor" mostly comes from the stylistic direction of Taika Waititi, who reshaped the titular Norse god in "Thor: Ragnarok" so entirely that fans all but forgot that they'd previously the character off after "Thor: The Dark World."

Now, with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) moving into his fourth solo installment (new territory for the MCU, although Spider-Man is set to follow suit), Waititi is bringing more than just comedy to the table — he's bringing fear. The movie's primary antagonist is Gorr the God Butcher – who, in name alone, is a far cry more gruesome than the God of Mischief. Everything that the studio has shared about the deific assassin so far cautions viewers to brace for a new breed of villain, not the least because he will be portrayed by Christian Bale, who's given his talent to a fair share of murderous psychopaths over the years.

Apparently, though, Bale's efforts to strike terror into our hearts was curbed by a studio unwilling to cross one specific boundary.