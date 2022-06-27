Taika Waititi Wants These Thor: Love And Thunder Characters To Get The Disney+ Treatment

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a massive player for a long time, and Phase 4 has made it even larger. The emergence of Disney+ shows as part of the package has given Kevin Feige's entertainment juggernaut the possibility to expand the stories the MCU can tell — and there's no character too big or small to tell them about. Apart from established players like the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), comparatively minor Marvel heroes like Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) can have shows of their own, and there's no telling which comic book character gets their chance in the spotlight at some point down the line.

Of course, there's always the possibility that the Disney+ side of the MCU might opt to highlight existing characters from upcoming movies. Should that happen, what better movie for Disney+ spinoff shows than "Thor: Love and Thunder," the upcoming Thor (Chris Hemsworth) adventure? After all, if "Thor: Ragnarok" is anything to go by, the film is guaranteed to feature some of the most memorable characters in the entire MCU.

As it happens, director Taika Waititi is well aware of "Love and Thunder" characters' potential to cross over to small screen, and he already has some thoughts about the subject. Let's take a look at the "Thor: Love and Thunder" characters Waititi would very much like to get the Disney+ treatment.