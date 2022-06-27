Taika Waititi Wants These Thor: Love And Thunder Characters To Get The Disney+ Treatment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a massive player for a long time, and Phase 4 has made it even larger. The emergence of Disney+ shows as part of the package has given Kevin Feige's entertainment juggernaut the possibility to expand the stories the MCU can tell — and there's no character too big or small to tell them about. Apart from established players like the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), comparatively minor Marvel heroes like Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) can have shows of their own, and there's no telling which comic book character gets their chance in the spotlight at some point down the line.
Of course, there's always the possibility that the Disney+ side of the MCU might opt to highlight existing characters from upcoming movies. Should that happen, what better movie for Disney+ spinoff shows than "Thor: Love and Thunder," the upcoming Thor (Chris Hemsworth) adventure? After all, if "Thor: Ragnarok" is anything to go by, the film is guaranteed to feature some of the most memorable characters in the entire MCU.
As it happens, director Taika Waititi is well aware of "Love and Thunder" characters' potential to cross over to small screen, and he already has some thoughts about the subject. Let's take a look at the "Thor: Love and Thunder" characters Waititi would very much like to get the Disney+ treatment.
Waititi would love Valkyrie and Korg to get Disney+ shows
Taika Waititi has two particular names that he'd like to see in the Disney+ show discussion, and as he told Fandom's Managing Editor Eric Goldman (via Twitter), they're Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Korg, the Kronan alien voiced by Waititi himself.
"I'd love to see a Valkyrie spinoff," the director said. "A Korg spinoff should be good as well."
Valkyrie and Korg debut in "Thor: Ragnarok," in which the former works as a bounty hunter on the planet Sakaar, and the latter is a gladiator who becomes instrumental in the revolution that topples the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). They both eventually return for "Avengers: Endgame," in which Korg and his friend Miek have become Thor's housemates and video game buddies in New Asgard, while Valkyrie effectively keeps the place together — a fact that Thor recognizes, and makes her the official ruler of the city-domain before leaving the planet.
Though neither character has appeared as a star of their own project, they've both become quite well-realized characters over their comparatively limited screen time. As such, it's not hard to agree with Waititi that it would be fascinating to see them in their own Disney+ shows.