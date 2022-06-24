Some Very Important People Lobbied Christian Bale To Join Thor: Love And Thunder

Christian Bale has had an extraordinary career in Hollywood that spans three-and-a-half decades and counting, beginning in film in 1987 as a young teen in a starring role opposite John Malkovich in director Steven Spielberg's World War II epic "Empire of the Sun." After that, Bale was blessed with many other plum roles throughout his teens and early 20s, with roles in the 1992 musical "Newsies," followed by "Swing Kids" and "Portrait of a Lady" in 1993, and "Velvet Goldmine" in 1998. In 2000, Bale made a startling transition to more adult roles with his terrifying turn as sadistic bank executive Patrick Bateman in the crime-horror thriller "American Psycho."

While Bale has taken on roles in a variety of different genres over his illustrious career, many fans identify the actor for his work in the superhero realm in director Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. Kicking the film series off with "Batman Begins" in 2005, and following up with "The Dark Knight" in 2008 and "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012, Bale won acclaim for taking up the mantle of the iconic DC character Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego Batman. Bale was so convincing in the role that it became hard for fans to imagine him in any other comic book movie role other than the famed Caped Crusader.

Now, 10 years after the release of the last "Dark Knight" film, Bale is back in the superhero world in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe phase with "Thor: Love and Thunder," and we have some people from the actor's inner circle to thank for it.