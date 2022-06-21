Christian Bale's Inspiration For His Thor: Love And Thunder Villain Makes Perfect Sense

In an interview with Total Film, Bale listed some of his influences for Gorr, and revealed that the one he found himself returning to was a music video by British electronic musician Aphex Twin.

"There's obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude," Bale spoke about Gorr, before moving toward more surprising revelations. "Taika [Waititi] and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn't get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at. But I think he just realised he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at was the Aphex Twin video of 'Come To Daddy'. But I don't even know if that will be in the final film."

The "Come to Daddy" video features people being terrorized by various entities bearing the artist's visage, and includes a memorable scene of a tall, pale man who doesn't look terribly unlike the MCU Gorr. The clip is a pretty inspired and out-of-the-box choice for preparing to play a major MCU villain, but its combination of whimsy and terror also makes perfect sense when you remember that this is very specifically a Taika Waititi MCU movie.

It's arguably even wilder that Bale apparently also drew inspiration from the moves of legendary singer-songwriter Kate Bush, who's also studied dance and mime. It's unfortunate that the planned, Bush-inspired dance moment didn't make it in the movie. Bush is already having a cultural moment after "Stranger Things" prominently used her "Running Up that Hill." Who knows what would've happened if Gorr the God Butcher was allowed to let loose with a "Wuthering Heights"-style interpretive dance?