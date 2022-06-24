Riverdale Won't Be The End For Archie Comics On The CW

You'd be forgiven for never hearing of Jake Chang before. Archie Comics filed paperwork in February to trademark the character, and he'll soon make his comic debut in the Betty and Veronica story, "Mystery of the Missing Mermaid," which comes out on July 27. He'll then make the leap to people's television screens in a show that Deadline describes as a "teen drama with a neon noir aesthetic, all while flipping nearly every Asian stereotype — honor, martial arts, destiny, lineage, parental sacrifice — on its head."

The show hails from writer-director Viet Nguyen and writer Oanh Ly, both of whom worked on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." They'll be joined by Daniel Dae Kim's 3AD production company, Warner Bros. Television, and Archie Studios. In a statement, Nguyen and Ly said, "The world of Jake Chang is vast, compelling, and a whole lot of fun. And just like our rascally teen detective, we're going to lean into the 'F U' of the original 'Fu Chang' IP and delightfully destroy all familiar tropes and tell a unique Asian-American story." Fu Chang is a detective character from the 1940s who solved crimes in Chinatown, San Francisco, and it sounds like the series will pay homage and deconstruct those types of stories.

Daniel Dae Kim stated, "3AD is so excited to join the Archie universe, especially with writers like Oanh and Viet at the helm. Jon [Goldwater], Matt [Lottman], WBTV and the team at CW have been great shepherds of these beloved characters and we hope to continue their tradition of success." As of right now, it doesn't sound like there are plans to introduce Jake Chang during the final season of "Riverdale." There's no word yet on when the show will premiere or who will star as the titular character.