The Heartwarming Callback At The End Of Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI

Spoilers ahead for the finale of "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" has finally come to its ceremonious end with its sixth and presumably final episode. "Part VI" held the tall task of wrapping up Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) budding father-daughter relationship with Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), closing out Reva's (Moses Ingram) bloodlust for revenge, and providing viewers with a satisfying, symbolism-soaked, mask-shattering final battle with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). And along the way, the Disney+ series managed to get the former Jedi Master out of his post-Order 66 funk, planting the seeds for his eventual union with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in "A New Hope."

The series has been widely praised for bringing the "Star Wars" feeling to the small screen, with its final episode serving as an engaging finale. "Part VI" was filled to the brim with throwbacks, easter eggs, and references to the larger "Star Wars" canon. Audiences are already buzzing about the Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) cameo, which saw Obi-Wan's former instructor chastising him for not calling upon him sooner. The Sith got their own cameo, with the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) appearing via hologram to question Vader's loyalty to the nefarious Empire. The series even managed to answer why Kenobi doesn't refer to Vader as Anakin in their battle in "A New Hope," somehow making the duo's final moments all the more tense.

While these cameos and details certainly helped the ever-expanding saga feel even larger and involved, there's one heartwarming callback to both the Prequel trilogy and the Original trilogy that perfectly manages to capture Obi-Wan's playful nature.