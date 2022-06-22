The Symbolism Of Darth Vader's Mask Is Clearer Than Ever After Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI is finally here, providing fans with yet another climactic showdown between the eponymous Jedi master (played by Ewan McGregor) and his former apprentice, Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones, and played by Hayden Christensen).

Earlier in the series, we watched as Vader utterly humiliated a terrified and out-of-practice Obi-Wan in a desert quarry. However, in this latest matchup, Obi-Wan is finally starting to look like himself again — holding his own against the immense power of the Sith lord. Even after he's been buried alive by an immense pile of rubble, Obi-Wan does not give up: flinging the stones down on Vader like a meteor shower and turning the tide of battle. Their duel ends when Obi-Wan leaps into the air and slashes across Darth Vader's mask, revealing the burnt face of Anakin Skywalker beneath.

While this may not be the first time that we've seen the face beneath Vader's mask, this symbolism behind this reveal is actually pretty significant, and ties into the two previous times that we've seen Vader unmasked within the series.