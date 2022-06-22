Is Steve Carell Really Ice Skating In The Office Season 2 Episode 19?

Let's face it: "The Office" is the show that made Steve Carell into a household name. Throughout seven seasons as Michael Scott, he had the chance to craft one of the most oblivious, earnest, dim-witted, and occasionally kind-hearted television characters in recent history.

While Michael's talents were often fleeting or caught up in a whirlwind of chaos, they were poignant, with his "that's what she said" catchphrase punctuating the series. His awkward moments had real merit, so much so that many fans seem to think Michael is a secret genius. He's a shockingly good salesman and has an almost uncanny ability to read people when it matters.

As fans of Season 2, Episode 19 will remember, he is also an excellent skater. In the episode "Michael's Birthday," he takes the whole Dunder Mifflin staff to a skating rink. Michael, decked out in full hockey gear, is seen whizzing around the ice while almost everyone else is trying not to lose their balance. There's even a moment when Michael body-checks a poor, unsuspecting Toby. Given the amount of skill and grace, some people might be asking whether it's a stunt double we're watching or if that's actually Steve Carell.