The Creepy Thing Only Adults Notice About Buzz Lightyear

"And just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on." With that tweet, "Lightyear" star Chris Evans — yes, Captain America himself — made an enormous statement about his Pixar movie, which is apparently only tangentially related to the original "Toy Story" franchise. Though most audiences are familiar with Buzz Lightyear as, well, a toy who thinks he's a real astronaut from the "Toy Story" movies, Pixar is taking his story far beyond infinity, with a story about, uh, the movie that young toy owner Andy once saw that inspired his love of Buzz in the first place.

If you're a little in the weeds about which Buzz Lightyear this spin-off film is even about, you're probably not alone, but overall, the entire concept of Buzz Lightyear — as well as the central conceit of "Toy Story" — is actually really creepy. Think about this: the whole idea of "Toy Story" is that your childhood toys not only have extremely complicated and intricate inner lives, but watch you change clothes, sleep. Your toys aren't just toys; you live your entire childhood under their watchful gaze. If that doesn't freak you out, that's probably an issue. Luckily, we've got you covered over at Okay, So Basically on SnapChat and YouTube, which fully delves into just how creepy Buzz and his little freak toy buddies really are.

