It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton Once Auditioned For A Major Marvel Role

Although actor Glenn Howerton has had starring roles in television series like "That '80's Show" and "A.P. Bio," his most iconic role is that of Dennis Reynolds on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — which is unfortunate since Dennis is by all accounts a monstrous human being. Considering that Howerton is both an executive producer and a writer for "Sunny," you might think that he would have toned down Dennis' revolting behavior as the series went on, though that has not been the case.

At the start of the series, Dennis (along with nearly every other character in the show) was simply a delusional narcissist with a love for beer and a short temper. Yet, of all the characters in "Sunny," Dennis, in particular, seems to become more and more psychotic with each passing season, to the point that some fans have picked up on Dennis' concerning traits that compare him to serial killer Ted Bundy. Indeed, as someone who is known for playing a character as deranged and selfish as Dennis Reynolds, it seems odd to imagine Howerton taking on a role in a (relatively) child-friendly franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps that is why it is so surprising to learn that Howerton originally auditioned for the role of Peter Quill in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy."