The Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 Trailer Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

The trailer shows off the Hawkins gang trying to rally against Vecna in both the normal world and the Upside Down — although Robin (Maya Hawke) speaks for everyone when she points out that they might not make it out alive. Netflix is clearly setting the stage for some tragic moments, so place your bets on who Vecna is going to kill at some point during the final battle ... But the action-packed footage has impressed fans online, and many are already voicing their love for Season 4.

YouTube user HT expressed their worry for everyone going into the final two episodes, saying, "The fact nobody is safe and anyone could die makes this season intense and so good. Best season by far I can't wait for Hopper fighting [D]emodogs." Chief Hopper (David Harbour) hasn't had an easy ride in Season 4, including a failed escape attempt and having to become a Demogorgon gladiator — surely his luck's going to run out at some point.

User Ironside George also chimed in on YouTube to say how excited they are for the finale, exclaiming, "This has been the best season of [S]tranger [T]hings by far – and I cannot wait for the end. I think we're all gonna have our minds blown!" It'll be interesting to see how the Duffers wrap this chapter up ahead of the final season, but it's going to be hard to top these latest episodes. User sahil buri added to the comments on the trailer, saying, "This is the best season by far. The cinematography, music, story and craft everything is just phenomenal."