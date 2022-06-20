Workin' Moms Fans Just Got Some Bittersweet Season 7 News

Being a mom isn't easy. As joyous of a time as it can be, it comes with its hardships, too. And sometimes, to make it through the trials and tribulations, all you can do is try to look on the brighter side of life.

That's the basic premise of "Workin' Moms." The series follows a group of working mothers who meet via their mommy-and-me parenting group. They all have different pitfalls and shortcomings, but together, they're strong. They also have different support systems in place, but together, they make it work in this modern, crazy world.

The show premiered on CBC Television before becoming a global phenomenon, thanks to Netflix. It's had an incredible run on both platforms, wrapping up its sixth season in April 2022. Those hoping for the good times to keep rolling are in for a bit of good news, but there's some medicine that also has to go down with the sugar.