What Only Comics Fans Know About The Umbrella Academy's Hotel Obsidian

Towards the end of Season 3, the Hotel Obsidian's true purpose is finally revealed — as Reginald built it around a portal leading into a pocket dimension. Diego and Lila (Ritu Arya) briefly take a look around this alternate reality, which contains a completely different version of the Hotel Obsidian, called the Hotel Oblivion. Unfortunately, before they can figure out why there's another hotel, they're pursued by a samurai guardian who lops off some of Diego's fingers as he chases them back into their own dimension. And it's not until the final two episodes that Reginald reveals the truth about Oblivion, that it was built by the creator of the universe itself as a way of resetting the universe.

But comic readers will know this is vastly different to Oblivion in the comics, and it's much more focused on Reginald.

In the comic book "The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion," the gang have to grapple with the reemergence of their biggest foes from their early days. It's revealed that Reginald had imprisoned all the supervillains in a prison called the Hotel Oblivion which exists on an unknown planet — and he also uses it to trap a terrifying cosmic entity that threatens the safety of reality itself.

Ultimately, they wind up breaking out of their bizarre prison and returning to Earth via Televator at the Perseus Corporation. It takes the full might of the Umbrella Academy and the mysterious new Sparrow Academy to bring them all down — yes, the Hotel Obsidian is ultimately responsible for the Sparrows' introduction into the comics. Unfortunately, we don't see all these supervillains in live-action, but the world of the Netflix series is much more grounded than the source material, so that makes sense.