The Portrait Detail You Likely Missed In The Umbrella Academy Season 3

It's been a few years since Nettflix subscribers last went on a time-travelling adventure with "The Umbrella Academy," as the unconventional heroes crashed into the 1960s during Season 2. That sophomore outing ended on a huge cliffhanger, as they return to the present day to find the timeline has been changed and they've been replaced by the Sparrow Academy.

This new version of the Academy is run by the mysterious Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), who is still alive in this timeline — but who has chosen to adopt a different handful of super-powered babies.

Obviously, there are many other children with abilities out in the world, and showrunner Steve Blackman worked with the writer of the original comics, Gerard Way, to focus on new characters for the series. He told IGN, "Eventually, I wanted to meet more of them, and [Gerard Way] also was planning to do something in the comic book. Our sort of minds melded and hence the Sparrow Academy." The Sparrows are hugely different to the Umbrellas because they're more of a traditional superhero team rather than a dysfunctional family who have a habit of messing up and destroying the world.

Interestingly, they only show up at the end of the most recent third volume of the comics, "The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion" (via Fandom) so the show was placed in a prime position to explore the characters in a way audiences aren't expecting. Indeed, the Season 3 premiere includes a fascinating detail about the Sparrows which might reveal more about the history of the team.