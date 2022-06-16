Bob Odenkirk's Life Was Saved Thanks To One Man Not Answering His Door

Bob Odenkirk has had an extraordinary career. In the 1980s, he got hired to be a writer for "Saturday Night Live," ultimately leaving in 1991. Later that decade, he'd start another sketch comedy institution with "Mr. Show" alongside David Cross. That series helped launch the careers of many up-and-coming comedians, and just when people thought they had Odenkirk pegged, he goes and completely flips the script on them.

In 2009, he appeared as Saul Goodman in the hit drama series "Breaking Bad." He may have functioned as the comic relief on the show for a bit, but he also had a chance to show off a tougher edge to his persona. It led to him getting his own spinoff series, "Better Call Saul," where he really gets to show what a first-class actor he is.

Odenkirk talked about all of this and more on the June 15, 2022 episode of "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade." The episode concludes with the three funny men talking about Odenkirk's health scare in July 2021 when he suffered a small heart attack while filming "Better Call Saul" Season 6. He's all better now, but he revealed an intriguing tidbit that a big reason he's still here today is because of pure happenstance.