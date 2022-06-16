Westworld Season 4 Trailer Is Worth The Wait

The "Westworld" Season 4 trailer immediately confirms that Evan Rachel Wood isn't done with this show just yet. Dolores may be gone, but in the latest installment, the actress will portray a writer named Christina. And while she may be new to the proceedings, her voiceover monologue suggests that she understands there's something deeply wrong with existence, implying she'll have an even larger role to play moving forward.

The rest of the trailer consists of other characters talking, waxing philosophical about the roles of man and machine on the planet and how destruction seems to be the name of the game for any entity. All of this is set to the tune of "The Day the World Went Away" by Nine Inch Nails. It's an appropriate track given the show's use of other rock songs, like "No Surprises" by Radiohead and "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden in previous seasons.

You won't want to miss the latest season of "Westworld" when it debuts on HBO and HBO Max on June 26.