Charlize Theron Reveals How Marvel Reacted To Her Cameo In The Boys

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "The Boys" both deal with superheroes, they couldn't be more different from each other. One is a family-friendly franchise that presents its crusaders as symbols of honor, justice, and hope. The other is an ultra-violent and unhinged satire that portrays superheroes in a murkier light, to say the least. Both entities are brilliant in their own right, but MCU fans shouldn't get their hopes up about characters from "The Boys" joining the franchise and tainting its squeaky clean image.

That said, "The Boys" and Marvel do have one thing in common, and that's the presence of Charlize Theron. Prior to her cameo appearance in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," she made an appearance as Stormfront during the debut episode of "The Boys'" third season. The episode in question features an unforgettable scene in which a certain body part explodes, and let's just say that it's more shocking than Marvel's Thanos butt theory. But how did Kevin Feige and his Marvel colleagues feel about their franchise's latest A-list performer starring on a show that skewers superhero blockbusters?