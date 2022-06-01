The Paramount+ Fatal Attraction Series Just Added Another Massive Star

The psychological thriller "Fatal Attraction," directed by Adrian Lyne, was a hit when it came out in 1987 — not only was it the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide, but it received six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture (via Slash Film). All in all, viewers and critics alike were enraptured by the intensely captivating tale of a woman who becomes dangerously obsessed with a man with whom she had a brief affair.

As it turns out, there is still a fascination with this story 35 years later — a reboot in the form of a TV series is currently in the works for Paramount+. The "Fatal Attraction" series will star Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson as Alex Forrest and Dan Gallagher, respectively — in other words, they will be taking on the roles that were previously portrayed by Glenn Close and Michael Douglas in the 1987 film, even earning Close an Oscar nod (via Deadline). The new series is written by Alexandra Cunningham ("Dirty John," "Prime Suspect"), who shares a story credit with Kevin J. Hynes ("Scorpion," "Prime Suspect"). Silver Tree ("The Flight Attendant," "You") is slated to direct and executive produce (via Deadline).

With Jackson and Caplan in the roles of a husband and his mistress, there is just one key role left to fill: the wife who gets cheated on. In the film, the role of Dan's wife, Beth, was played by Anne Archer, who also received an Oscar nod for her performance. And now, it has just been announced who will be taking over the role from Archer for the upcoming new series.