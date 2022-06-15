Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tart Movie Just Added Three Comedy Legends

In June of 2021, Deadline announced that comedian Jerry Seinfeld would be directing and starring in a comedy film about Pop-Tarts. Along with serving as a star and as the director, Seinfeld co-wrote the script with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder — all of whom also co-wrote 2007's "Bee Movie." The Netflix film, titled "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story," is set in Michigan in 1963 and chronicles the race between rivals Kellogg's and Post to invent the sugary breakfast item that will become the Pop-Tart (via Variety).

The film is based on a bit from Seinfeld's stand-up, in which he details how Pop-Tart blew his mind as a young kid. In the bit, Seinfeld says, "I was about eight when they invented the Pop-Tart [and] the back of my head blew right off! ... I was in the supermarket aisle with my mother and I'm like, 'Hold it, hold up, hold everything! What the hell is that?! Fruit-filled frosted rectangles in a box!" Seinfeld explained that the film idea came about during the pandemic, telling Deadline, "Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie."

We have found out that a few comedy legends have just been added to the cast — here's who has joined "Unfrosted."