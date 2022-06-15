My Policeman Trailer Has Harry Styles Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Harry Styles is an actor and singer who, chances are, we will be seeing much more in the future. Having already won several awards for his musical career, Styles is beginning to earn acclaim for his acting chops. After appearing in the riveting World War 2 film "Dunkirk," Styles is set to play a key role in the upcoming movie "My Policeman." Inspired by the book by Bethan Roberts, "My Policeman" is about a potent love in the 1950s and issues of identity and sexuality that span the lives of three individuals.

Starring Styles, David Dawson, and Emma Corrin, the trailer for "My Policeman" has Patrick (Dawson) asking Tom (Styles) what he feels when he looks at a painting. Several scenes then play as Tom explains how he feels the waves of the painting crashing against him and trying to take him under. Images of weddings, loving embraces, bursts of anger, and quick glances then play across the screen.

Before Styles was cast as the central role in "My Policeman," director Michael Grandage said that he hadn't even considered him for the character, but he told Vanity Fair that Styles earned the spot. Grandage explained, "He had read the script so many times that he knew every single beat of it at that meeting. I found that incredibly impressive." However, it seems as if the director wasn't the only one who was impressed by Styles, and many fans are in agreement after watching this teaser.