Tom Cruise Had The Best Response To Miles Teller's Health Scare Filming Top Gun: Maverick

Seth Meyers brought up how Miles Teller had an allergic reaction at one point while filming "Top Gun: Maverick," and the story behind it sounds pretty scary. Teller explains, "We landed, and I'm just like, 'Man, I'm not feeling too good.' I was really hot, and I just started itching like crazy, so I get out of the jet, and I'm just covered in hives, like head to toe. Instantly, I go to a doctor. I do like a blood analysis, this, that, whatever. I'm in an oatmeal bath at night."

It turns out that Teller had chemicals from the jets in his blood, including pesticides, flame-retardant, and jet fuel. Finding out all those substances are in your body may be concerning to some, but as Teller states, he thought it was pretty cool and brought it up to his co-star Tom Cruise. And according to him, Cruise had the most awesome response ever to the diagnosis: "I was like, 'Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.' And without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, 'Yeah, I was born with it, kid.'"

Honestly, we'd expect nothing less from Tom Cruise, and considering how Cruise does many of his own stunts in his films, we wouldn't be surprised at all to hear he's part machine. Not only that, but there's some truth to the claim, seeing how Cruise has held a pilot license since 1994. "Top Gun: Maverick" is playing in theaters now.