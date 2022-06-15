Tom Cruise Had The Best Response To Miles Teller's Health Scare Filming Top Gun: Maverick
"Top Gun: Maverick" continues to dominate at the box office. It was a force to be reckoned with when it first came out, breaking a record at the box office for the largest haul over Memorial Day weekend. Recently, the flick broke another record by becoming the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office, surpassing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (via Variety). It's abundantly clear that audiences have a need, a need for speed, and "Top Gun: Maverick" is fulfilling that need.
Part of the reason the movie's been such a hit with critics and audiences alike is that you can tell on-screen that everyone is giving their all. In fact, much of the cast learned how to actually respond to being in a fighter jet to shoot the film's aerial sequences. It all sounds like fun and games, but things got a little hairy for star Miles Teller for a little bit, as he revealed in an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Tom Cruise had the Tom Cruise-iest response ever
Seth Meyers brought up how Miles Teller had an allergic reaction at one point while filming "Top Gun: Maverick," and the story behind it sounds pretty scary. Teller explains, "We landed, and I'm just like, 'Man, I'm not feeling too good.' I was really hot, and I just started itching like crazy, so I get out of the jet, and I'm just covered in hives, like head to toe. Instantly, I go to a doctor. I do like a blood analysis, this, that, whatever. I'm in an oatmeal bath at night."
It turns out that Teller had chemicals from the jets in his blood, including pesticides, flame-retardant, and jet fuel. Finding out all those substances are in your body may be concerning to some, but as Teller states, he thought it was pretty cool and brought it up to his co-star Tom Cruise. And according to him, Cruise had the most awesome response ever to the diagnosis: "I was like, 'Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.' And without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, 'Yeah, I was born with it, kid.'"
Honestly, we'd expect nothing less from Tom Cruise, and considering how Cruise does many of his own stunts in his films, we wouldn't be surprised at all to hear he's part machine. Not only that, but there's some truth to the claim, seeing how Cruise has held a pilot license since 1994. "Top Gun: Maverick" is playing in theaters now.