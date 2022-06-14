Chris Evans Reveals Why Lightyear Is Probably Deeper Than You Think

While Chris Evans was speaking to ET Canada recently to promote the film, the interviewer brought up the fact that "Lightyear" has a wonderful message of inclusion, noting the example of a senior citizen character being shown in a strong light. (In another notable act of inclusion, the film also features a same-sex kiss, per Variety).

When asked what he hopes viewers will take away from the film, Evans had a lot to say about the messages of "Lightyear," and in his words, "What Pixar does so well is weave multiple themes into their stories." He then gave a few examples, including the message that one can choose their own family, as well as noting that the message of inclusion has been a long time coming. He also detailed his favorite part of the movie: "The message I like the most is this idea that your mistakes don't define you and living in them can actually stunt your growth. That mistakes are actually an opportunity to evolve."

Of course, all of these important messages will likely be conveyed in a way that will make many viewers cry — as it did Evans. In an interview with Variety, Evans said, "I sobbed. I don't think I've ever seen a Pixar movie where I didn't cry. They have the recipe, they really do. I don't know what it is, but man, the tears start falling."

"Lightyear" will be released in theaters on June 17, 2022.