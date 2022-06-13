Hollywood Showrunners Have A Plan To Address Mass Shooting Epidemic

The United States has passed a rather grim milestone in 2022. According to CNN, there have already been at least 246 mass shootings as of June 5, and 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year ever recorded for gun deaths if the trend continues. As reported by Pew Research Center, a heartbreaking 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in 2020. With recent tragedies still fresh in the collective minds of Americans, there has been growing support from both politicians and the general public to implement some kind of measure to curtail such atrocities, with NPR reporting that a bipartisan group of senators has reached a deal that would allow for new gun safety measures to be implemented.

Considering how the proverbial wind may be changing when it comes to gun violence, it seems as if many creative individuals in Hollywood are also willing to lend support in order to effect a more positive outcome. Artists usually aren't shy about sharing their opinions and thoughts, with Jim Carrey condemning the amount of violence in "Kick-Ass 2," which he filmed a month before the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. As such, 200 writers, producers, and directors have pledged to be more mindful of the way guns are used and portrayed in media with the aim of aiding in a cultural shift.