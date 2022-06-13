The Dr. Wu Problem In Jurassic World Dominion We Just Can't Ignore

Now that we've seen six blockbuster films in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, it's no wonder that dozens of characters have weaved in and out of the storyline from beginning to end. And while most of the focus has been on primary protagonists — like the original Jurassic Park trinity of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) — one of the most important characters has also been the most overlooked, until very recently.

From "Jurassic Park" onward, "Law & Order" alum BD Wong has portrayed the brilliant and somewhat diabolical scientist, Dr. Henry Wu. Speaking to Jeremy Dick of Movie Web about the opportunity to play the character again on the big screen, Wu said, "To be a part of the chapter closing, at the end of it, that's really satisfying to me. I make no bones about it; I came into it, walking out of 'Jurassic Park' thinking that the character was totally underserved and thinking, 'Well, nobody cared about him.' And then Colin Trevorrow kind of gave him mouth to mouth and brought him into this world in which his whole shtick really mattered and really affected other things. I'm always really grateful to have been the actor who got to do that."

What makes Dr. Wu so important is the vital role he played in bringing the entire string of events to fruition throughout the franchise. In the latest movie, "Jurassic World Dominion" he is also given the opportunity to have something of a redemptive arc — albeit, one that still leaves some ethical quandaries, considering the gravity of his past actions.