Amazon's Verdict On The Boys Season 4 Is In After Only Two Weeks Of Season 3

Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" is a bloody and profane take on what it might actually be like if superheroes existed in the real world. Season 3 of the critically acclaimed series premiered on June 3, and the fresh batch of episodes have already seen the series reach new, dizzying heights.

Season 3 sees Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) ingest V24, which grants them temporary superpowers. This, of course, provides a potential means to an end when it comes to their mission to kill the ultra-powerful and ultra-dangerous superhero Homelander (Anthony Starr). With the Boys traveling to Russia in the latest episode in order to dig into the past for possible clues or new allies that may help them defeat Vought International, things are only getting more interesting as the season goes on.

Even though Season 3 won't wrap up until the finale drops on July 8, it looks as though Amazon Prime Video has already made the decision regarding whether or not "The Boys" will be back for a Season 4.