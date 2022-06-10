Amazon's Verdict On The Boys Season 4 Is In After Only Two Weeks Of Season 3
Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" is a bloody and profane take on what it might actually be like if superheroes existed in the real world. Season 3 of the critically acclaimed series premiered on June 3, and the fresh batch of episodes have already seen the series reach new, dizzying heights.
Season 3 sees Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) ingest V24, which grants them temporary superpowers. This, of course, provides a potential means to an end when it comes to their mission to kill the ultra-powerful and ultra-dangerous superhero Homelander (Anthony Starr). With the Boys traveling to Russia in the latest episode in order to dig into the past for possible clues or new allies that may help them defeat Vought International, things are only getting more interesting as the season goes on.
Even though Season 3 won't wrap up until the finale drops on July 8, it looks as though Amazon Prime Video has already made the decision regarding whether or not "The Boys" will be back for a Season 4.
The Boys has been renewed for Season 4
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Boys" has already been renewed for Season 4. They report that there was apparently a 17% increase in viewership for Season 3 of the series, which no doubt factored into Amazon Prime Video's decision to opt for a swift renewal. This marks a fantastic uptick in viewership and engagement for the show, and with those kinds of immediate results, it makes sense as to why Amazon would move quickly in green-lighting the next season. This action totally removes the speculation as to whether or not the story of "The Boys" will continue, and gives fans a reason to become invested if they aren't already.
Needless to say, it appears as if there will be more of "The Boys" in the future, and the deadly tango between Butcher and Homelander will continue on until only one is left standing, as established by the tense exchange between the two in Season 3.