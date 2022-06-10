Filmmaker Chris Notarile Notes Alarming Similarities Between His Work And Prey - Exclusive

There's a great deal of anticipation for the upcoming installment of the "Predator" franchise — "Prey." The film promises to be a massive departure from what we've seen from the series so far. It takes place in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and follows an indigenous warrior, Naru (Amber Midthunder), who comes face-to-face with the legendary Predator. It becomes a battle between a technologically-advanced arsenal and the weapons Naru has at her disposal in the ultimate showdown between predator and prey. It's an inventive take on the classic "Predator" IP — or is it?

The upcoming feature-length film bears some similarities to a fan film that came out in 2019, entitled "Warrior : Predator," from filmmaker Chris .R. Notarile. Looper had the chance to do an exclusive interview with Notarile, who introduced himself as "an independent filmmaker ... mostly known for my fan films, which can be seen on my Youtube channel BLINKY500."

He described the similarities as he sees them to Looper, noting a few clear synchronicities between the his fan film and the marketing materials that have come out for "Prey" thus far. "While there isn't much to really dig into yet," he explained, "the visual style does seem quite similar. Specifically the lack of dialog and the colorization."