The Boys' Soldier Boy Rapping Is The Worst Thing You Will See Maybe Ever

"The Boys" is back in town with Season 3, and somehow, through pure ingenuity and imagination, the series has managed to top itself once again when it comes to carnage and depravity.

Many of the best scenes in Season 3 so far are so gruesome, we can't in good conscience write about them here. You really just need to watch the show to see for yourself how ridiculous things become. Just make sure you put the kids to bed before turning it out, lest you scar them for life. Everything viewers have seen out of Season 3 at this point has all led to this moment of what's arguably the most horrific thing "The Boys" has done yet — making Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) rap.

Yes, "The Boys" isn't letting the kayfabe die any time soon. On the same day the show premiered Season 3, Episode 4, it also came out with a short clip from the fictitious "Solid Gold" show featuring a special appearance from Soldier Boy himself, and it's enough to make a grown man cry.